 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why can’t city fix stinky dumpsters and clean up trash?

  • 0
St. Louis Police discuss illegal dumping near Maffitt Avenue

Trash piles up near a dumpster in an alley close to the 4500 block of Maffitt Avenue in the Ville neighborhood on April 13, 2021. The alley is a hotspot for illegal dumping, with six incidents occurring between Feb. 2, 2021 and Feb. 6, 2021. The St. Louis Police Environmental Investigation Unit and Mayor Lyda Krewson held a press conference near the alley to announce charges brought against those responsible for the dumping. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the letter “Forget about the culture wars, just pick up the trash” (May 8): As I try to engage in one of the joys of my life — gardening — I am repulsed by the stench of the city trash dumpster that has resided outside my back fence since it arrived in the alley decades ago. I am acutely aware that in these extraordinarily troubling times, my unhappiness with the dumpster sounds, even to my own ear,  like a frivolous complaint. Nevertheless, I am complaining. I would argue that, in the face of these times, I need the solace my gardening provides more than ever.

If badgered, the city will swish or spray something in the dumpster that helps for a very short period of time. However, nothing can combat the odor of reeking dirty diapers, dog waste, rotting food, etc., as they boil in the sweltering days of a St. Louis summer.

Plus, for months at a time, I’m forced to look at the stained mattresses, box springs, broken furniture, and other bulk items that people stack up near the dumpster. If they are leaving it in the alley for people to take, they could at least put it behind their own yard. If it is for bulk pick-up, don’t put it out until the scheduled week. Why should I look at their junk if they don’t want to look at it from their own back window?

People are also reading…

I propose the city move those dumpsters down a house on a rotating basis so others can understand why I dare to complain.

Len Harriss • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News