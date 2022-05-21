Letter: Why can’t city fix stinky dumpsters and clean up trash?

Regarding the letter “Forget about the culture wars, just pick up the trash” (May 8): As I try to engage in one of the joys of my life — gardening — I am repulsed by the stench of the city trash dumpster that has resided outside my back fence since it arrived in the alley decades ago. I am acutely aware that in these extraordinarily troubling times, my unhappiness with the dumpster sounds, even to my own ear, like a frivolous complaint. Nevertheless, I am complaining. I would argue that, in the face of these times, I need the solace my gardening provides more than ever.

If badgered, the city will swish or spray something in the dumpster that helps for a very short period of time. However, nothing can combat the odor of reeking dirty diapers, dog waste, rotting food, etc., as they boil in the sweltering days of a St. Louis summer.

Plus, for months at a time, I’m forced to look at the stained mattresses, box springs, broken furniture, and other bulk items that people stack up near the dumpster. If they are leaving it in the alley for people to take, they could at least put it behind their own yard. If it is for bulk pick-up, don’t put it out until the scheduled week. Why should I look at their junk if they don’t want to look at it from their own back window?

I propose the city move those dumpsters down a house on a rotating basis so others can understand why I dare to complain.

Len Harriss • St. Louis