Letter: Why can’t we be manufacturing microchips in St. Louis?

Congress Computer Chips

FILE - Technicians inspect a piece of equipment during a tour of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States is making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years, mostly as a result of new grants and tax breaks that would subsidize the cost that computer chip manufacturers incur when building or expanding chip plants in the U.S.

 Steve Helber - staff, AP

Regarding “Biden signs $280B Chips Act: ‘America is back’” (Aug. 9): Instead of Missouri firms going to go to buy microchips, why not make them right here? We have an electronics firm that has a history of involvement in government contracts, Emerson Electric, and we have available land, Jamestown and Chesterfield malls for example. Its time the Republicans and Democrats to stop squabbling about who is closer to the middle. Have one take the right side of the boat and the other take the left side of the boat and row together to bring microchip manufacturing to St. Louis.

M. Doyle • Chesterfield

