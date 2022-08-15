Letter: Why can’t we be manufacturing microchips in St. Louis?

Regarding “Biden signs $280B Chips Act: ‘America is back’” (Aug. 9): Instead of Missouri firms going to go to buy microchips, why not make them right here? We have an electronics firm that has a history of involvement in government contracts, Emerson Electric, and we have available land, Jamestown and Chesterfield malls for example. Its time the Republicans and Democrats to stop squabbling about who is closer to the middle. Have one take the right side of the boat and the other take the left side of the boat and row together to bring microchip manufacturing to St. Louis.