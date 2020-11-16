 Skip to main content
Letter: Why can't presidents be elected by a simple majority?
Regarding the letter "Ditching Electoral College raises popular vote questions" (Nov. 11): In an effort to promote the Electoral College and put down the popular vote, the letter writer points out that two-thirds of Senate votes are needed to override a presidential veto and three-fourths of states are needed to approve a constitutional amendment. 

But a popular vote determines a governor, senator, representative, mayor, or for that matter, any elected official. That is how every elected official is decided upon, except of course, the president of the United States.

So no, there would be no requirement of 66% to 75% of the vote to win, just a majority, like we do with everyone else.

Chris Krebeck • St. Louis County 

