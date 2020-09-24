Letter: Why delay the phasing-out of coal-fired power plants?

In Gretchen Waddell Barwick's excellent opinion piece, "It's time for Ameren to come clean" (Sept. 3), she outlines many of the reasons why Ameren should be held accountable for the polluting coal-fired power plants that Ameren now operates. My question is this: Why are they delaying the inevitable time when these plants simply must be replaced with wind and solar clean energy? After all, the science on climate change is well established, and we can see the devastating results occurring even now.
It strikes me as being extremely negligent for the Ameren executives and also the officials in the Missouri Public Service Commission to allow these plants to continue to operate. There seems to me no good reason why they could not all be decommissioned and replaced with renewable energy sources within the next 10 years.
If nothing else, carbon dioxide should be treated like any other pollutant and Ameren should be required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reduce their emissions by a minimum of 10% each year. There should be substantial financial penalties for noncompliance.
Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves
