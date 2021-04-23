Letter: Why deprive loyal fans of ability to watch Cards on TV?

Regarding Ben Frederickson’s column “It would be nice if baseball showed it cared about the fans who can’t currently watch games” (April 15): Because of Major League Baseball and the cable TV providers’ actions, I can no longer watch Cardinals baseball. So even though I have been a season ticketholder with a group from Springfield since 1982, and began watching the Cards in 1958, I am relegated to listening to games only on a local AM radio station. I can’t even watch through Major League Baseball’s network as they consider us “in market” and therefore black us out.
Since I can’t watch the Cardinals, I will turn my attention to something else other than baseball. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred should stop fiddling with rule changes and focus on this TV issue. If something isn’t fixed, he might not have fans in the future.
Ed Schainker • Springfield, Ill.