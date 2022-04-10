Letter: Why did Rock, Oscars audience get a pass for laughing?

Regarding “Chris Rock ‘weighs up big-money offers after Oscars controversy’” (April 2): As a licensed mental health professional for decades, I believe in the adage that a comedian isn’t funny if the audience doesn’t laugh. And it’s not funny when the humor comes at the cruel expense of someone’s health challenges. Shame on the Oscars audience for laughing at Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair.

I am baffled by perceptions that her husband, actor Will Smith, lost impulse control. He calmly exited his seat, walked at a moderate pace, stopped near Rock, slapped him, and returned to his seat. This was, in my opinion, a premeditated act.

I do not condone Will Smith’s escalation to violence even if provoked by Rock. I question why did Rock and the audience get a pass. I appreciate the talents of both men, but look at the whole picture. Why did so many in the audience laugh? They should have called Rock out by booing his cruelty.

Patt Pickett • Chesterfield