 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why did Rock, Oscars audience get a pass for laughing?

  • 0
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

Regarding “Chris Rock ‘weighs up big-money offers after Oscars controversy’” (April 2): As a licensed mental health professional for decades, I believe in the adage that a comedian isn’t funny if the audience doesn’t laugh. And it’s not funny when the humor comes at the cruel expense of someone’s health challenges. Shame on the Oscars audience for laughing at Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair.

I am baffled by perceptions that her husband, actor Will Smith, lost impulse control. He calmly exited his seat, walked at a moderate pace, stopped near Rock, slapped him, and returned to his seat. This was, in my opinion, a premeditated act.

I do not condone Will Smith’s escalation to violence even if provoked by Rock. I question why did Rock and the audience get a pass. I appreciate the talents of both men, but look at the whole picture. Why did so many in the audience laugh? They should have called Rock out by booing his cruelty.

People are also reading…

Patt Pickett • Chesterfield

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News