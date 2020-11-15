Letter: Why did so many vote for a man devoid of decency?

Regarding “Trump stays silent except for angry Tweets” (Nov. 12): On Veterans Day, President Donald Trump visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Trump saluted and laid a wreath. This from a draft dodger who had reportedly called veterans “losers and suckers.” Trump is the definition of evil hypocrisy. I will never, ever be able to understand how so many Americans voted for such a man devoid of decency.