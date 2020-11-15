 Skip to main content
Letter: Why did so many vote for a man devoid of decency?
Letter: Why did so many vote for a man devoid of decency?

Trump's silent public outing belies White House in tumult

President Donald Trump salutes as he participates in a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “Trump stays silent except for angry Tweets” (Nov. 12): On Veterans Day, President Donald Trump visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Trump saluted and laid a wreath. This from a draft dodger who had reportedly called veterans “losers and suckers.” Trump is the definition of evil hypocrisy. I will never, ever be able to understand how so many Americans voted for such a man devoid of decency.

Dick Reeves • Kirkwood

