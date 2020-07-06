Letter: Why did the protesters take the less-direct route?

Regarding “St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters saw threat by ‘bad actors,’ lawyer says; protester says he feared ‘bloodbath’” (June 30): Anyone familiar with the Central West End knows that if the peaceful protesters had walked just one block north of Portland Place along Kingshighway Boulevard to Waterman Avenue, they would have had a direct route west, on public sidewalks, to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. This would have eliminated the legal exposure of trespassing on private property and other possible consequences. So why did they choose the hard way?
Thomas Urani • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.