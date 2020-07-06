Letter: Why did the protesters take the less-direct route?
0 comments

Letter: Why did the protesters take the less-direct route?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home

A protester directs the crowd to stop filing through a pedestrian gate leading to Portland Place after the first group who walked through encountered a couple pointing guns at the them enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis. The protesters called for Krewson's resignation for releasing the names and addresses of residents who suggested defunding the police department. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters saw threat by ‘bad actors,’ lawyer says; protester says he feared ‘bloodbath’” (June 30): Anyone familiar with the Central West End knows that if the peaceful protesters had walked just one block north of Portland Place along Kingshighway Boulevard to Waterman Avenue, they would have had a direct route west, on public sidewalks, to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. This would have eliminated the legal exposure of trespassing on private property and other possible consequences. So why did they choose the hard way?

Thomas Urani • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports