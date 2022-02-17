 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why didn’t McConnell vote to find Trump guilty in 2021?

  • 0
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Standing with McConnell is Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., left, and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

Regarding “Republican rift exposes choice: With Trump or against him” (Feb. 10): Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s response, when asked about the Republican National Committee’s censure of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, was: “It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next.” I find this statement, made more than a year later, when he and the majority of Republican senators voted to acquit Donald Trump, to be laughable coming from him. What a hypocrite.

Donna Sherwood • Wentzville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News