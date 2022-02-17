Letter: Why didn’t McConnell vote to find Trump guilty in 2021?

Regarding “Republican rift exposes choice: With Trump or against him” (Feb. 10): Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s response, when asked about the Republican National Committee’s censure of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, was: “It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next.” I find this statement, made more than a year later, when he and the majority of Republican senators voted to acquit Donald Trump, to be laughable coming from him. What a hypocrite.