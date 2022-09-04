Letter: Why didn’t Trump have to comply like everyone else?

Regarding “Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe” (Aug. 31): Whenever there is a confrontation between a citizen and the police, we hear from many so-called conservatives that citizens would have avoided trouble if only they had complied. At what point does the idea of complying apply to the wealthy elites of our country?

There was a time when Donald Trump supporters could get the benefit of the doubt. They were enamored by his reality show, “The Apprentice,” and his not-so-subtle racist attacks on Barack Obama and immigrants, along with his perpetuating the myth that he was a successful businessman. In reality, he was a successful inheritor of wealth.

Now we learn he had been unlawfully holding onto classified government documents at his at Mar-A-Lago estate. The National Archives and the Department of Justice gave him chance after chance to return them. He has not been persecuted; he’s been indulged. All he has to do now is comply.

Dennis Clancy • Overland