Regarding the "USS St. Louis hits rough waters, looks set to be decommissioned" item in Joe Holleman's June 14 column: The USS St. Louis, along eight other Freedom Class warships, are being decommissioned because they are too slow? At $450 million per ship, don't you think they would have tested a prototype before building nine of them? I can only hope many people will be fired or demoted after this debacle. It's shameful at the very least.