Letter: Why do politicians keep protecting the Workhouse?

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Close the Workhouse movement to St. Louis aldermen: Choose a side” (Feb. 20): The city’s Medium Security Institution, or Workhouse, is an archaic waste of taxpayer money. It is not making us safer. It is a $16 million black hole.
The much newer and more humane Criminal Justice Center has enough room for all of the non-federal prisoners now in the Workhouse.
Why are Mayor Lyda Krewson, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, Alderman Tammika Hubbard and Alderman Joe Vaccaro’s protecting this boondoggle?
Carlisha Ruffin • Jennings