Letter: Why do politicians keep protecting the Workhouse?
Letter: Why do politicians keep protecting the Workhouse?

The Medium Security Institiution is also called The Workhouse

A view of the Medium Security Institution on Thursday, August 8, 2019, that was built in 1966. The prison is also called the Workhouse. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Close the Workhouse movement to St. Louis aldermen: Choose a side” (Feb. 20): The city’s Medium Security Institution, or Workhouse, is an archaic waste of taxpayer money. It is not making us safer. It is a $16 million black hole.

The much newer and more humane Criminal Justice Center has enough room for all of the non-federal prisoners now in the Workhouse.

Why are Mayor Lyda Krewson, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, Alderman Tammika Hubbard and Alderman Joe Vaccaro’s protecting this boondoggle?

Carlisha Ruffin • Jennings

