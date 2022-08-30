Letter: Why do students pay so much for college to start with?

I believe the editorial “Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan has something for everyone to hate” (Aug. 27) misses the real point, which is why American students have such large student loans. For all the money spent on higher education, the U.S. rankings in math and science are abysmally low. We simply fail our students.

Some Americans are attending college in Europe, seeking refuge from expensive U.S. colleges, or in Mexico and Brazil, where tuition is virtually free. Americans can also attend public universities in China and pay tuition costs that are relatively affordable when compared to U.S. rates.

Our short-sighted thinking fails to consider the long-term effects of inferior education. This thinking is similar to our same narrow thinking about health care.

George Warfield • St. Charles