Letter: Why does Bolton need a subpoena to tell the truth?

Regarding “Bolton willing to testify in impeachment trial if subpoenaed” (Jan. 6): Former national security adviser John Bolton says he’s willing to testify before the Senate if he is subpoenaed, knowing that Sen. Mitch McConnell won’t subpoena him. Why doesn’t he just come out and say what he knows, thereby pressuring McConnell to call him as a witness? Why does he need a subpoena to talk?

If you see a crime, you should come forward and not wait for the prosecutor to subpoena you. Unless Mr. Bolton is just trying to hike up interest in future book sales. Bolton: another great profile in courage by the Trumplicans.

Michael S. Bardgett • St. Peters

