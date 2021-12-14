Letter: Why does Schmitt elevate risks of contracting the virus?

Regarding "Pushback on masks escalates at St. Louis-area schools after Schmitt directive" (Dec. 10): Now Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is trying to force Missouri counties and school districts to stop enforcing mask requirements, thereby endangering Missourians and schoolchildren. He is also encouraging Missouri citizens to turn in fellow Missouri citizens if they do not follow his interpretation of court rulings.
The pandemic is still unfortunately a very strong reality, killing thousands of Americans every day. I do not understand why any Missouri voter would support a political candidate like Schmitt.
Dale Scott • Hillsboro