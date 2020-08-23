 Skip to main content
Letter: Why does the far-right admire authoritarians so much?
Regarding the editorial “A GOP-led committee confirms Trump campaign’s game of footsie with Russia” (Aug. 21): The far right of the Republican Party continues to falsely claim that the Democrats’ platform is far left and socialist, which is ironic. Almost all modern industrialized countries, including the United States, have social programs to benefit their citizens. Socialism is a philosophy that supports helping those in need.

It is no secret that the far-right considers supporting this philosophy unpatriotic and dangerous. Communism, by contrast, is an authoritarian form of government that operates on the far left of the political spectrum. Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB operative, has communist roots. Why do members of the far right, who decry socialism, continue to condone President Donald Trump’s support of communist leaders such as Putin? It seems to me that’s about as far left as you can go.

Dale Dicker • Chesterfield

