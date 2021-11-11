Letter: Why doesn’t Biden mandate flu shots for all businesses?

Regarding “ Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses ” (Nov. 6): I find it hilarious businesses are being mandated to have their employees vaccinated or be fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

I’m not against vaccinations. I’m vaccinated. However, where is this mandate every year for the flu? The flu is highly contagious and potentially deadly, yet most people in the United States never get the shot and are easily able to transmit that virus to the rest of us. Where is the outrage on these anti-flu shot people?