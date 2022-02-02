Letter: Why doesn’t Schmitt sue over the Child Restraint Law?

Regarding the letter “Lack of common sense might be holding Schmitt back” (Jan. 29): I would ask Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt about Missouri’s Child Restraint Law. The law clearly states that parents must secure their children in appropriately sized child safety seats. There doesn’t appear to be an outcry from parents about that. Missouri has taken that decision away from parents. And while car seats can require sizable outlays of cash, masks are basically free.