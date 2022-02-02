 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why doesn’t Schmitt sue over the Child Restraint Law?

Regarding the letter “Lack of common sense might be holding Schmitt back” (Jan. 29): I would ask Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt about Missouri’s Child Restraint Law. The law clearly states that parents must secure their children in appropriately sized child safety seats. There doesn’t appear to be an outcry from parents about that. Missouri has taken that decision away from parents. And while car seats can require sizable outlays of cash, masks are basically free.

Schmitt’s ill-advised decision to sue his way to Fox News fame certainly puts Missouri’s children at risk and, along with U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and Gov. Mike Parson, once again makes Missouri the laughing stock of the country.

Debra Larson • Kirkwood

