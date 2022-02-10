 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why doesn’t the GOP want Jan. 6 insurrection investigated?

Capitol Riot: One year later

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. 

 Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

Regarding the editorial “Republicans censure two true conservatives — and confirm their party is a cult” (Feb. 7): In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, GOP leaders placed blame on Donald Trump and called for a bipartisan investigation. Within weeks, the narrative changed. The attack was compared to a regular tourist visit and called a peaceful protest by patriots.

Last week, the Republican National Committee sanctioned the two GOP members of the House select committee investigating the deadly attack. The sanction reads in part that Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are participating in the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

I don’t think all Republicans feel that way. Those who were in the Capitol that day, fearing for their lives, want an investigation to find those responsible instead of claiming it was legitimate political discourse. Who would choose to remain silent when their colleagues continue to spread the big lie?

The lawmakers who did not speak up for democracy need to be voted out of office. The Republican Party is now the party of Donald Trump. If action isn’t taken soon, the Republican Party will never get back to what it once was. America needs two strong political parties. If Americans do not have faith in our elections, democracy will not survive.

Lynn Reinheimer • Oakville

