Letter: Why doesn’t ‘truth in advertising’ apply to political ads?
Letter: Why doesn't 'truth in advertising' apply to political ads?

Staying informed

 Dan Martin

We supposedly have standards requiring truth in advertising. Too bad it doesn’t seem to apply to political ads. It is very disturbing to see TV ads and door flyers accusing candidates of outrageous misinformation, comments taken out of context, and outright lies.

The Republican candidate for Missouri’s 1st Senate District, David Lenihan, has accused his Democratic opponent, Doug Beck, of everything from bribes and fraud to defunding police. Knowing Beck, I find these are outrageous and untrue. We see the same thing on other state and national ads. It appears that Republicans do these negative ads more, but of course some Democrats are also guilty.

That’s why it was so useful for the Post-Dispatch and the League of Women Voters to publish their Voters Guide Oct. 15 and get each candidate’s responses. It can also be accessed online at stltoday.com/votersguide. It seems disrespectful to the voters when a candidate does not reply. It’s interesting that President Donald Trump did not respond to the newspaper’s request.

Mary Ann Kohring • South St. Louis County

