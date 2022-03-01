Letter: Why doesn't GOP block other unworthy office seekers?

Regarding "Party officials move to block embattled Missouri lawmaker from running in 2022 election" (Feb. 24): The person in question is Rep. Patricia Derges, R-Nixa, and the charges involving Medicaid fraud are significant. But why is there no attempt to block the already disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens' bid for office or Sen. Josh Hawley, who seemingly encouraged rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, or Gov. Mike Parson, who opposes any opinions that don't match his agenda?