Letter: Why doesn't GOP block other unworthy office seekers?

In this May 1, 2017 photo, Tricia Derges poses after a Senate committee hearing at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

Regarding "Party officials move to block embattled Missouri lawmaker from running in 2022 election" (Feb. 24): The person in question is Rep. Patricia Derges, R-Nixa, and the charges involving Medicaid fraud are significant. But why is there no attempt to block the already disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens' bid for office or Sen. Josh Hawley, who seemingly encouraged rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, or Gov. Mike Parson, who opposes any opinions that don't match his agenda?

While Derges isn't the first lawmaker to be sanctioned in this political swamp, she's such a little fish. I guess it's easier and safer to go after the small fish because the bigger ones bite back.

Norma Harnack • St. Louis 

