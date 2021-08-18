 Skip to main content
Letter: Why fund a military that can't seem to win wars?
Letter: Why fund a military that can't seem to win wars?

GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul's airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

 Shekib Rahmani

 

Regarding "Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars" (Aug. 16): North Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan — why do all of our elected representatives continue to wrap the flag around the military and approve a major portion of past, current and future budgets to be directed to the military industrial complex, when the military no longer breaks things, kills people and wins wars?

It seems today the Department of Defense is more concerned with social issues while we pile up ever-increasing deficits and underfund major programs that directly impact every citizen, like Social Security and Medicare.

A growing economy with bipartisan, balanced budgets, combined with a confident citizenry, are the greatest deterrents to any enemy.

Tom Canty •  Ellisville

