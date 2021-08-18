Letter: Why fund a military that can't seem to win wars?

Regarding "Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars" (Aug. 16): North Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan — why do all of our elected representatives continue to wrap the flag around the military and approve a major portion of past, current and future budgets to be directed to the military industrial complex, when the military no longer breaks things, kills people and wins wars?
It seems today the Department of Defense is more concerned with social issues while we pile up ever-increasing deficits and underfund major programs that directly impact every citizen, like Social Security and Medicare.
A growing economy with bipartisan, balanced budgets, combined with a confident citizenry, are the greatest deterrents to any enemy.
Tom Canty • Ellisville