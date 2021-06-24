Letter: Why GOP lawmakers bow down to Trump's base

Regarding Robert Rowland's guest column "Why Donald Trump's 'loser' narrative resonates with his base" (June 17): Donald Trump's base is white, working class voters without college degrees. I almost understand why they still support him (almost). In Congress, however, 95% of the House members and 100% of U.S. senators have college degrees. Why do so many Republicans in Congress still bow down to the awful Trump? The only possibility is that they believe they need the support of Trump's base to keep their very rewarding congressional seats.