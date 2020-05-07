Letter: Why is government always to blame and not business?

Regarding Rep. Derek Grier’s letter “St. Louis County can’t afford to stay closed indefinitely” (April 27): “Government needs to get out if the way to let business thrive” line is the same old song and dance. Somehow government, meaning you and me, gets the blame, and business is always the hero. When will we ever learn? If there’s money involved, somebody is making a lot, while a lot of somebodies are getting the shaft.
Sandra Nicholson • Ballwin
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.