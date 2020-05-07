Letter: Why is government always to blame and not business?
Letter: Why is government always to blame and not business?

Kansas City, St. Louis County town move up reopening dates

Bicyclists ride past business Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Eureka, Mo. Eureka Mayor Sean Flower is encouraging business in the town of roughly 10,000 to reopen when the state of Missouri eases restrictions next week put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus despite the fact that St. Louis County, where Eureka is located, has extended its stay-at-home order until at least mid-May. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding Rep. Derek Grier’s letter “St. Louis County can’t afford to stay closed indefinitely” (April 27): “Government needs to get out if the way to let business thrive” line is the same old song and dance. Somehow government, meaning you and me, gets the blame, and business is always the hero. When will we ever learn? If there’s money involved, somebody is making a lot, while a lot of somebodies are getting the shaft.

Sandra Nicholson • Ballwin

