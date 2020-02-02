Letter: Why is it OK for Chiefs fans to do the tomahawk chop?
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2010, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate with the tomahawk chop during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams in St. Louis. While other sports teams using Native American nicknames and imagery have faced decades of protests and boycotts, the Chiefs have largely slid under the radar. Vincent Schilling, associate editor of Indian Country Today, said it's time for the Chiefs to face the music. "When I see something like a tomahawk chop, which is derived from television and film portrayals, I find it incredibly offensive because it is an absolutely horrible stereotype of what a native person is." (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)

 Tom Gannam

During the playoffs last October, Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, speaking of the Atlanta Braves’ tomahawk chop chant, told the Post-Dispatch that he thought the display was disrespectful to native Americans. His remarks started a discussion that caused the Braves to rethink their stereotypical celebration.

But in Kansas City, on the other side of the same state that Helsley works in, that same tomahawk chop goes on in a Chiefs’ game as if that discussion never happened.

Why is it acceptable in Kansas City when the Chiefs play their opponents, but not in Atlanta when the Cardinals play the Braves?

It is disrespectful, and it shouldn’t be considered disrespectful only if there is a native American on the actual field of play.

Charles Schneider • Florissant

