Letter: Why is it OK to advocate race but not 'Christian values'?

Regarding the editorial "Parson's 'Christian values' litmus test is blatantly unconstitutional" (Feb. 4): I find it interesting how concerned the Editorial Board is about the legality of Gov. Mike Parson wanting to nominate someone with Christian values as the director of Health and Human Services. Where was that same level of concern when President Joe Biden said that he would only nominate a Black female to the Supreme Court?
Since when did it become wrong for politicians to nominate people to positions based on their values (which in my opinion is different from religion), but it is okay to nominate people based on their race and gender?
Kyle Hopfer • Mehlville