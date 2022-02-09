 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why is it OK to advocate race but not 'Christian values'?

  • 0
Parson a favorite

Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Amid Republican infighting in the Legislature, Parson has largely been reduced to a lame-duck spectator. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the editorial "Parson's 'Christian values' litmus test is blatantly unconstitutional" (Feb. 4): I find it interesting how concerned the Editorial Board is about the legality of Gov. Mike Parson wanting to nominate someone with Christian values as the director of Health and Human Services. Where was that same level of concern when President Joe Biden said that he would only nominate a Black female to the Supreme Court?

Since when did it become wrong for politicians to nominate people to positions based on their values (which in my opinion is different from religion), but it is okay to nominate people based on their race and gender?

Kyle Hopfer • Mehlville 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News