Letter: Why is Rep. Wagner honoring only Kabul attack victims?

Rep. Ann Wagner is supporting a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal for demonstrated bravery and valor to the 13 servicemembers who died in the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26. Ten years ago, I was serving in Afghanistan and was working with the U.S. Special Forces there when one of our CH-47 helicopters was shot down by the Taliban, resulting in the death of 30 service members, as well as seven Afghan soldiers and a civilian interpreter. Those 30 service members lost their lives while serving this country the same as the 13 service members who died in the Kabul airport attack.