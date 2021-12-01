Letter: Why is the actual cost of medical service so inaccessible?

Regarding the editorial “ A health care system that actually makes people sicker ” (Nov. 27): I recently had bloodwork done at a Labcorp testing facility. A few weeks later, I received my bill. Charges: $132. Insurance adjustments: -$110.10. My responsibility: $21.89.

How did the price of this procedure go from $132 to $21.90? How much did it actually cost Labcorp to provide this service? If, as I suspect, the actual cost is somewhere between $132 and $21.90, what poor soul is overpaying for this same service in order to subsidize mine?