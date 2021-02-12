 Skip to main content
Letter: Why is the city being shortchanged on vaccine shots?
Letter: Why is the city being shortchanged on vaccine shots?

Regarding “State’s vaccine distribution shortchanges St. Louis region, local officials insist” (Feb. 9): My husband and I have been registered for over four weeks now with every area hospital, the city of St. Louis, plus Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine site. We are classified 1A, yet we have heard absolutely nothing regarding where we can get a vaccine.

It seems when the media reports on vaccine distribution, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County and the Metro East are mentioned, but rarely St. Louis city. Where are the city’s vaccines? Not only do we have a large underserved population that may be technology challenged and can’t reserve a vaccine appointment online, we also aren’t getting our share of shots. Does Gov. Mike Parson even know that the city is also a county and is totally separate from St. Louis County?

Barbara Crabtree • Shaw neighborhood

