Letter: Why isn't Missouri prepared for vaccine distribution?

A Nov. 27 article, "Missouri vaccination teams not ready for first 50,000 doses, but state will be, officials say," was one of the most outrageous condemnations of Missouri's government I have ever read. Applications for the positions of regional vaccination support teams are still being accepted until Dec. 10. What have these people been doing since February?

This infrastructure should have been in place months ago. Every essential service should already have been identified and prioritized. Logistics for product movement should already have been practiced and stress-tested. I fear that these contracts will be going to political donors, and vaccines will be moved in someone’s brother’s truck after he figures out where he can buy dry ice.

If terrorist snipers had been fatally shooting 30 Missourians a day for the last month, people could be sure our governor would not be planning to start responding next month. He would not call it a local problem.