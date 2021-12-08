 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why keep wasting FBI resources to find Hoffa's grave?
0 comments

Letter: Why keep wasting FBI resources to find Hoffa's grave?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
From serious to scurrilous, some Jimmy Hoffa theories

FILE - This photo shows Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa in Washington on July 26, 1959. The FBI's recent confirmation that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975. (AP Photo/File)

 Uncredited

Regarding "From serious to scurrilous, a look at some Jimmy Hoffa theories" (Dec. 4): The Post-Dispatch has reached a new low in tabloid journalism by devoting an entire page to Jimmy Hoffa's burial location. Seriously, who cares at this point in time where a teamster boss is buried?

A photo of a New Jersey landfill and details of nine theories as to his location is too much. The Justice Department says it is "looking at a new spot" as his burial site. My preference is that the FBI spend its money and human resources to break the trafficking of enslaved humans and reduce the power of drug kingpins and their empires. 

Actually, the placement of this Hoffa piece next to the obituaries may have been a more appropriate decision by the editors. Recall the biblical injunction that says, "Let the dead bury the dead."

Richard Wagner • Kirkwood 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News