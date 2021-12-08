Letter: Why keep wasting FBI resources to find Hoffa's grave?

Regarding "From serious to scurrilous, a look at some Jimmy Hoffa theories" (Dec. 4): The Post-Dispatch has reached a new low in tabloid journalism by devoting an entire page to Jimmy Hoffa's burial location. Seriously, who cares at this point in time where a teamster boss is buried?

A photo of a New Jersey landfill and details of nine theories as to his location is too much. The Justice Department says it is "looking at a new spot" as his burial site. My preference is that the FBI spend its money and human resources to break the trafficking of enslaved humans and reduce the power of drug kingpins and their empires.

Actually, the placement of this Hoffa piece next to the obituaries may have been a more appropriate decision by the editors. Recall the biblical injunction that says, "Let the dead bury the dead."

Richard Wagner • Kirkwood