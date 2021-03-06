 Skip to main content
Letter: Why must St. Louisans drive to rural areas for vaccine?
Regarding Nigel Holloway’s guest column “Why should anyone have to endure a 2½-hour journey to get the vaccine?” (March 2): I kept asking myself the same question as I recently drove north on Highway 61 from the St. Louis area to get my coronavirus vaccine. But I wasn’t the only one feeling that way.

While there, I ran into church friends, neighborhood acquaintances, and I even made new friends with people from St. Charles who had to drive that far, too.

I’ll probably see my friends again on March 23 when I return to Canton, Missouri, for my second shot. Maybe we’ll even see Nigel Holloway, too.

Karen Johnson Fields • University City

