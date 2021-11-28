Letter: Why no challenge to Rep. Bush’s shooting assertion?

Regarding “Rep. Cori Bush says white supremacists shot at Ferguson protesters, but chief not aware of incident” (Nov. 16): When Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona was censured for tweeting a violent video, the Post-Dispatch found it fitting to put the story on the front page. Yet, when Rep. Cori Bush claimed white supremacists shot at her and others during the Ferguson protests, it didn’t get the same prominence. Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. said he didn’t know of any record of such an incident.