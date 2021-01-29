Letter: Why no claims of election fraud in the Georgia runoff?

Regarding “Lt. gov. wants to keep mail-in ballots but require photo IDs” (Jan. 26): The recent Senate runoff in Georgia has quietly come and gone. One runoff was won by 1% of the vote and the second was won by 2%. So where is the outcry about voter fraud in the elections of Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff?

I don’t remember the state of Georgia completely revamping its voting machines and processes in the 60 days between the Nov. 3 vote and the runoff to address the avalanche of fraud allegations targeted at the state during the general election. Maybe it’s possible that one person, Donald Trump, beat the Twitter drum about flawed elections so loud and so often that millions believed that we indeed had states with flawed elections.