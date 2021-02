Regarding the letter "Contemptuous Hawley insults voters' intelligence" (Feb. 3): Where was the letter writer's outrage during the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections when Democratic senators challenged the Electoral College vote count before upholding the vote? I guess it’s okay for Democrats to do this, but if it’s a Republican, they are insulting our intelligence. It seems that it is only the letter writer and others like her who are passing out the insults.