Letter: Why no protests against the other childhood vaccines?

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "What happens to chicken pox, or polio, when personal freedom reigns supreme?" (Oct. 18): The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website informs Missouri parents the vaccinations that are required for their students. The list includes: 1. diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough; 2. a booster for those; 3. meningococcal conjugate; 4. polio; 5. measles, mumps, rubella; 6. hepatitis B; and 7. chickenpox. I haven't heard about any protests or cries of "loss of freedom" regarding the mandate to get these vaccines.
So why have some resisted the coronavirus vaccine? It is another vaccine available to ward off a deadly disease just like the ones listed above. Considering the more-than 700,000 deaths that have already occurred, this vaccine, in fact, would seem more necessary.
Mark Helbig • Fenton