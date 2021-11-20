Letter: Why no protests against the other childhood vaccines?

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "What happens to chicken pox, or polio, when personal freedom reigns supreme?" (Oct. 18): The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website informs Missouri parents the vaccinations that are required for their students. The list includes: 1. diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough; 2. a booster for those; 3. meningococcal conjugate; 4. polio; 5. measles, mumps, rubella; 6. hepatitis B; and 7. chickenpox. I haven't heard about any protests or cries of "loss of freedom" regarding the mandate to get these vaccines.