Letter: Why not have ice cream trucks distribute the vaccine?

Regarding “ Missouri vaccination sites busy making up for last week” (Feb. 23): The state of Missouri and St. Louis County are having great difficulty delivering vaccinations to our citizens.

I have a suggestion: Since there are thousands of ice cream trucks sitting idly at this time of year, I propose we load those trucks with vaccines and have a registered nurse/driver administer them at curbside in the same way that ice cream confections are effortlessly distributed every summer. They could drive down every residential street ringing a bell to alert people to come out and get their shot.