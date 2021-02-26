 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why not have ice cream trucks distribute the vaccine?
0 comments

Letter: Why not have ice cream trucks distribute the vaccine?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ice cream man cometh

An ice cream truck rolls south on West Florissant Avenue, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2014, serving protesters who gathered near Canfield Drive. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Missouri vaccination sites busy making up for last week” (Feb. 23): The state of Missouri and St. Louis County are having great difficulty delivering vaccinations to our citizens.

I have a suggestion: Since there are thousands of ice cream trucks sitting idly at this time of year, I propose we load those trucks with vaccines and have a registered nurse/driver administer them at curbside in the same way that ice cream confections are effortlessly distributed every summer. They could drive down every residential street ringing a bell to alert people to come out and get their shot.

The state could even throw in Bomb Pops or ice cream sandwiches for the vaccine recipients.

Michael Cosgrove • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports