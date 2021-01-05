Letter: Why not investigate existence of Santa Claus as well?

Sen. Josh Hawley’s job is to instruct members of the public, not gaslight them. If his goal is to calm worried Republicans, I have two requests: 1) When the fraud allegations are disproven, he accepts the results; and 2) He demands an investigation into the existence of Santa Claus. After all, millions of children believe he exists, and Hawley certainly must be concerned that their beliefs aren’t being taken seriously.
We all know Hawley is only pulling a stunt. But rather than laugh at it, all of us should recognize the severe damage that is being done by deliberately sowing mistrust in our democracy. Hawley will have work to do repairing the damage he does on Jan 6.
Karl Young • Maplewood