Letter: Why not ration health care for smokers, overeaters?
Letter: Why not ration health care for smokers, overeaters?

In my opinion, the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board hit a new low with "Vaccine resistance has opened the genuine possibility of health care rationing." (Sept. 21). The board notes that medical ethics don't allow inflicting "comeuppance" on those who refuse vaccination, but it doesn't criticize those who choose to overeat, smoke, consume too much sugar or engage in risky sports, etc.

The editorial also fails to mention that the vaccine doesn't completely solve this problem. People who are fully vaccinated are still becoming infected, although nowhere near the levels of those who are unvaccinated.

No wonder people are scared.

Michael Nurmela • Valley Park

