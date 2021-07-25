Letter: Why punish a Capitol rioter when murderers roam free?

Regarding “Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony” (July 19): U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Paul Allard Hodgkins to eight months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Meanwhile in St. Louis, murder trials are being dismissed or put off because the prosecutors aren’t ready or capable of doing their job, or they have quit.
In major American cities where rioters burned down buildings, it seems to me that many of the charges wound up being dropped, nobody had to pay bail, and they received a get-out-of-jail-free card to do it again.
Am I missing something?
Bill Reed • St. Charles