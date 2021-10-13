Letter: Why shut down pipelines and buy more foreign oil?

Regarding “Rep. Cori Bush joins other congresswomen in opposing Minnesota pipeline” (Sept. 4): So we shut down our oil pipelines because fossil fuels are bad and we are supposed to convert to solar, wind and electric (battery) power. But I cannot afford one of those cars. So now I’m supposed to walk more or pay the much higher price for gas?

Under such a scenario, America would be begging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to start drilling for more oil that we can buy. A few short years ago, we were producing our own oil and selling it to other countries.

Is foreign oil somehow safer to use and our own oil somehow contaminated?

Jean Marquart • Union