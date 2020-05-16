Letter: Why South Korea succeeded where US failed with virus

On May 11, President Donald Trump said “Germany and the United States are the two best in deaths per 100,000 people, which, frankly, to me, that’s perhaps the most important number there is.” For a president who has reportedly told more than 16,000 lies in office, this one may be one of his biggest.
The United States has around 86,000 deaths from the coronavirus. South Korea has around 260. It doesn’t take a math genius to see the deceit in the president’s statement. An interesting comparison can be made between South Korea and Missouri. With less than half the area of Missouri, South Korea has more than eight times as many people. Yet our state has twice as many pandemic deaths.
Here’s another perspective: The U.S. has a little more than six times the population of South Korea, but more than 300 times as many coronavirus deaths. It’s not hard to explain this discrepancy. Like several other nations, South Korea has practiced a healthy combination of extensive testing, contact tracing and quarantining. As a result, they have recently been able to safely open up restaurants and schools.
But our president prefers to minimize extensive testing and spread ridiculous falsehoods. In years to come, historians will debate how many deaths came from the disease, and how many more should be attributed to the president. Maybe he should listen more to his medical experts and spend less time speculating about disinfectant injections. Nov. 3 cannot come soon enough.
Joe Regenbogen • St. Louis County
