Letter: Why spend billions on military but not help children?

Regarding “Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin” (Dec. 22): Amazingly, Congress can spend $768 billion per year for the military, which is $500 billion more than China spends on its military, yet lawmakers can’t find $175 billion to help U.S. citizens. It seems worth it to lift children out of poverty with the tax credit and universal pre-K. Americans would benefit from vision, dental and hearing benefits for Medicare as well as lower prescription drug prices. Not to mention vital climate-change programs to help save the planet.
It’s amazing that our country doesn’t bat an eyelid to spending meant to destroy life, yet complaints abound about spending to help the average citizen. We should heed the advice of the late President Dwight Eisenhower when he warned us against the military-industrial complex. It is a shame that certain senators line their pockets from special interest groups while casting the rest of us to the curb.
Brian Yaffee • Clayton