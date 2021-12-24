Letter: Why spend billions on military but not help children?

Regarding “Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin” (Dec. 22): Amazingly, Congress can spend $768 billion per year for the military, which is $500 billion more than China spends on its military, yet lawmakers can’t find $175 billion to help U.S. citizens. It seems worth it to lift children out of poverty with the tax credit and universal pre-K. Americans would benefit from vision, dental and hearing benefits for Medicare as well as lower prescription drug prices. Not to mention vital climate-change programs to help save the planet.