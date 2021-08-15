 Skip to main content
Letter: Why support a twice-impeached loser like Trump?
Letter: Why support a twice-impeached loser like Trump?

Regarding the editorial “Trump’s latest con victims are his own political donors” (Aug. 7): In my travels around Missouri, I still see signs supporting former President Donald Trump. He is a one-term, twice-impeached politician. I find it perplexing how anyone could publicly show support for this obvious loser.

In addition to obstructing justice in 2016, he also unsuccessfully tried to to strong-arm Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Trump wasn’t convicted in his impeachment trials largely due to the blind devotion of most GOP senators. Apparently, his supporters do not care about justice.

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump didn’t concede his loss. He tried to get the Justice Department to declare the election corrupt in what I believe was an attempted coup. I wonder which members of Missouri’s congressional delegation were party to in this failed attempt to usurp the election and abolish the U.S. Constitution.

People who support these crimes are not patriots, in my opinion; they are traitors.

Dennis Luecke • Wentzville

Tags

