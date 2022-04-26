Letter: Why the delay, secrecy about Walker's cause of death?

Regarding "Source: St. Louis Fire Department turned over to DEA report on Cora Faith Walker’s death" (March 20): Just how long does it take to determine the cause of death by a coroner? It is over a month since the death of Cora Faith Walker, and the cause of her death is still pending. Walker collapsed in a downtown St. Louis hotel after leaving a party. If others are implicated, that information might end someone's political career.