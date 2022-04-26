Letter: Why the delay, secrecy about Walker's cause of death?

Regarding "Source: St. Louis Fire Department turned over to DEA report on Cora Faith Walker’s death" (March 20): Just how long does it take to determine the cause of death by a coroner? It is over a month since the death of Cora Faith Walker, and the cause of her death is still pending. Walker collapsed in a downtown St. Louis hotel after leaving a party. If others are implicated, that information might end someone's political career.
Why all the secrecy? The public deserves to know the cause of her death and if someone who attended the party is responsible for it. If a crime has been committed, it should be dealt with as such.
Ann Ludlow • Sunset Hills