 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why the delay, secrecy about Walker's cause of death?

  • 0

Regarding "Source: St. Louis Fire Department turned over to DEA report on Cora Faith Walker’s death" (March 20): Just how long does it take to determine the cause of death by a coroner? It is over a month since the death of Cora Faith Walker, and the cause of her death is still pending. Walker collapsed in a downtown St. Louis hotel after leaving a party. If others are implicated, that information might end someone's political career.

Why all the secrecy? The public deserves to know the cause of her death and if someone who attended the party is responsible for it. If a crime has been committed, it should be dealt with as such.

Ann Ludlow • Sunset Hills

Cora Faith Walker

Cora Faith Walker, former state lawmaker and director of policy for St. Louis County, died on Friday, March 11, 2022. She was 37.
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News