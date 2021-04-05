 Skip to main content
Letter: Why vote if GOP lawmakers do whatever they please?
Letter: Why vote if GOP lawmakers do whatever they please?

Inside the Missouri House chamber

Legislators filter into the chamber of the Missouri House of Representatives in Jefferson City on Jan. 6.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

 Julie Smith, The Jefferson City News-Tribune

 Regarding "Missouri House refuses to pay for Medicaid expansion" (April 1): I think I have reached my tipping point. Republican members of the Missouri Legislature are once again going against the will of Missouri voter. How often can this group of ignorant, self-centered lawmakers be allowed to continue this type of behavior?

I will no longer vote in statewide elections of this type. Enough. Legislators can drag Missouri to hell if they want, deny the will of the citizens and continue making a mockery of the voting process, but I quit. Why bother voting if these Republicans are going to do what they want regardless? Missouri's citizens deserve better.

Thomas Pacatte • Webster Groves 

