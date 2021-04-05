Letter: Why vote if GOP lawmakers do whatever they please?

Regarding " Missouri House refuses to pay for Medicaid expansion " (April 1): I think I have reached my tipping point. Republican members of the Missouri Legislature are once again going against the will of Missouri voter. How often can this group of ignorant, self-centered lawmakers be allowed to continue this type of behavior?

I will no longer vote in statewide elections of this type. Enough. Legislators can drag Missouri to hell if they want, deny the will of the citizens and continue making a mockery of the voting process, but I quit. Why bother voting if these Republicans are going to do what they want regardless? Missouri's citizens deserve better.