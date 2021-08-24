Letter: Why was US in Afghanistan for 20 years to start with?

Regarding Jonah Goldberg's column " Afghanistan withdrawal shows allies that US isn’t a reliable partner " (Aug. 18): Like many, I am closely following the extraction of Americans and Afghan allies and their families from Afghanistan and hoping that it will succeed. The tragedies of persons crushed in a U.S. military plane and of persons falling to their deaths from the plane are shocking.

While the pundits indignantly question why such chaos has occurred, I've heard no questions about why the United States has remained in Afghanistan for 20 years after 9/11 and for the 10 years since Osama bin Laden was killed. I've heard no discussion as to why our presence was necessary over there to protect our homeland. I've seen numerous references to the imminent demise of equal rights for women under Taliban rule. Who could not regret that? But what else could be possible in a medieval-era culture that was glossed over by American military power? It's obvious that the U.S. has repeated the mistake that it made in Vietnam.