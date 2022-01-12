Letter: Why wasn’t Wagner there to honor Jan. 6 police officers?

Regarding “Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection” (Jan. 6): During a moment of silence held in honor of law enforcement officers on Jan. 6, 2021, only two Republicans were present in the House chamber: Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. I was astonished that my own representative, Ann Wagner of Ballwin, was nowhere to be seen in the gathering. So where was she?

Perhaps she was not there because she is desperately afraid of being primaried by some politician supported by former President Donald Trump. Perhaps she was not there because she does not recognize that our democracy was put at grave risk that day. Perhaps she was not there because she has joined the cult of Trump and supports everything that he has ever done, even though he is undoubtedly mendacious, misogynist, seditious and adulterous.