Letter: Why were airline passengers allowed to spread virus?
Letter: Why were airline passengers allowed to spread virus?

Regarding “Carry-out only: Restaurants in St. Louis area ending eat-in service by midnight Thursday” (March 18): The government will not deal with the easiest way to flatten the pandemic curve: stop all mass transit travel, particularly by air. These travelers are the real Typhoid Marys.

Why are airlines and privileged travelers exempt from restriction? There is no way to practice social distancing shoulder to shoulder, rebreathing and sharing the same potentially contaminated air with airline personnel (who come into contact with many more daily). How do you effectively disinfect an aircraft?

As restaurant owner Matt McGuire is quoted, “It seems mildly perverse that the smallest of the small businesses have to front-run the government and front-run the experts. And then somehow we’re [still] allowing hundreds of thousands of people to fly in the air and exchange this disease we’re trying to knock down.”

Save us from those who are most active in spreading this micro-pestilence.

Fielding Poe • Ballwin

