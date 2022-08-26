Letter: Why would Missouri ever give a tax break to wealthy?

Regarding “Gov. Parson calls for special session to pass income tax cut” (Aug. 22): Instead of giving every Missourian who earns less than $150,000 a year a $500 check (the proposal passed by the Missouri Legislature and vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson), Parson’s recent tax reduction plan gives an 11% reduction in taxes for everyone. That includes those at the top of the earnings pyramid and nothing to people who already don’t earn enough to pay state income taxes. This is so typical of Missouri.