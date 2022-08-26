 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why would Missouri ever give a tax break to wealthy?

Tax Cuts-Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to reporters on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at his Capitol office in Jefferson City while announcing that he is calling a special legislative session to consider an income tax cut. Parson said the tax is affordable because of a record state surplus. He said the special session will begin Sept. 6.

 David A. Lieb, Associated Press

Regarding “Gov. Parson calls for special session to pass income tax cut” (Aug. 22): Instead of giving every Missourian who earns less than $150,000 a year a $500 check (the proposal passed by the Missouri Legislature and vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson), Parson’s recent tax reduction plan gives an 11% reduction in taxes for everyone. That includes those at the top of the earnings pyramid and nothing to people who already don’t earn enough to pay state income taxes. This is so typical of Missouri.

Phillip Michaels • University City

